Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Kansas City vs. Washington

By Data Skrive
 10 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Patrick Mahomes II in his Week 6 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Washington Football Team.

Aug 11, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (15) talks with a member of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Before Patrick Mahomes II hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) and the Washington Football Team (2-3) face off in a Week 6 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Chiefs vs. Washington Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has passed for 1,479 yards (295.8 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes (135-for-195), with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He has added 153 rushing yards (30.6 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the football 39.3% of the time.
  • Mahomes accounts for 63.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 195 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In one matchup against the Football Team, Mahomes had zero passing yards, 309.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Football Team.
  • This week Mahomes will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (301.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Football Team have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (2.8 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bills, Mahomes racked up 272 yards while completing 61.1% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He also added 61 yards on eight carries, averaging 7.6 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Mahomes has passed for 799 yards while completing 65.6% of his throws (84-of-128), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions (266.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 132 rushing yards (44.0 ypg) on 17 carries.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

