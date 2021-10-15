Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Kansas City vs. Washington

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Patrick Mahomes II in his Week 6 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Washington Football Team.

Aug 11, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (15) talks with a member of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Before Patrick Mahomes II hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) and the Washington Football Team (2-3) face off in a Week 6 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Chiefs vs. Washington Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has passed for 1,479 yards (295.8 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes (135-for-195), with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has added 153 rushing yards (30.6 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the football 39.3% of the time.

Mahomes accounts for 63.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 195 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Washington

In one matchup against the Football Team, Mahomes had zero passing yards, 309.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Football Team.

This week Mahomes will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (301.4 yards allowed per game).

The Football Team have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (2.8 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Mahomes racked up 272 yards while completing 61.1% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.

He also added 61 yards on eight carries, averaging 7.6 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Mahomes has passed for 799 yards while completing 65.6% of his throws (84-of-128), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions (266.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 132 rushing yards (44.0 ypg) on 17 carries.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

