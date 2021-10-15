CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STX7o_0cSZ0CT100

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Terry McLaurin in his Week 6 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Washington Football Team outside linebacker David Mayo (51) walk off the field after their game against the New Orleans Saints at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Terry McLaurin before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (2-3) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Washington vs. Chiefs Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • McLaurin's 400 receiving yards (80.0 per game) lead all receivers on the Football Team. He's been targeted 49 times and has registered 29 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 49 of his team's 165 passing attempts this season, or 29.7% of the target share.
  • McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The 308.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 10 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Saints, McLaurin was targeted 11 times, picking up 46 yards on four receptions.
  • McLaurin has 14 receptions (on 31 targets) for 231 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 77.0 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

WR Curtis Samuel out, WR Terry McLaurin questionable for Washington vs. Kansas City Chiefs

ASHBURN, Va., -- Washington Football Team receiver Curtis Samuel was ruled out of Sunday's game with a groin injury that could lead to a longer absence. Considering Washington (2-3) also will be without tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) and starting offensive linemen Brandon Scherff (knee) and Sam Cosmi (ankle), they're in a bad spot entering Sunday's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3).
NFL
NBC Washington

Washington Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 6 Inactives: McLaurin, Hill Active

Washington vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 6 inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team will be without multiple starters when it hosts the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. On the offensive side of the ball, guard Brandon Scherff will miss his second consecutive game with a...
NFL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New Orleans Saints#Cbs#The Football Team
On3.com

Cris Carter predicts NFL legend will be the next Florida State head coach

Cris Carter predicts that former NFL great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime will return to his alma mater to be the next Florida State head coach. “I love what Prime (Deion Sanders) is about,” Carter told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on the Sept. 23 edition of their All Things Covered podcast. “I’ve been knowing him since right out of high school, Florida State. All the marketing, that’s a smart guy. People don’t give Prime credit and I’m getting ready to jump on the bandwagon, B. Deion going to be the coach at Florida State. That’s what going to happen. Alright, just give it a little time to percolate,”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Special Message For Brett Favre

Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday. The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory. The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest...
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Died Following Game On Sunday

Tragedy struck the NFL officiating family on Sunday. Longtime official Carl Madsen passed away on the way home from working Titans-Chiefs in Nashville. Madsen had been a replay official since 2009. Prior to that, he served in an on-field role for 12 years. “Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy