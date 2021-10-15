Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Chicago vs. Green Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Fields in his Week 6 contest with the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers.

Oct 10, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) makes a pass during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 6 when Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-2) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (4-1) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Bears vs. Packers Odds

Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fields has passed for 458 yards (91.6 per game) while completing 51.4% of his passes (37-for-72), with one touchdown and two interceptions.

He has tacked on 59 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.8 yards per game.

The Bears have thrown the football in 45.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 55.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Fields accounts for 19.4% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 72 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Green Bay

The Packers have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 233.4 yards per game through the air.

The Packers' defense is 27th in the league, conceding 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Fields threw for 111 yards while completing 60.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.

Fields has put up 388 passing yards (129.3 per game) and has a 50.9% completion percentage this year (29-of-57) over his last three games, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

