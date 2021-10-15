Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Chicago vs. Green Bay
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Fields in his Week 6 contest with the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers.
Justin Fields will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 6 when Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-2) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (4-1) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .
Bears vs. Packers OddsView the original article to see embedded media.
Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fields has passed for 458 yards (91.6 per game) while completing 51.4% of his passes (37-for-72), with one touchdown and two interceptions.
- He has tacked on 59 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.8 yards per game.
- The Bears have thrown the football in 45.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 55.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Fields accounts for 19.4% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 72 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fields' matchup with the Packers.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- The Packers have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 233.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Packers' defense is 27th in the league, conceding 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Fields threw for 111 yards while completing 60.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
- Fields has put up 388 passing yards (129.3 per game) and has a 50.9% completion percentage this year (29-of-57) over his last three games, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
Fields' Chicago Teammates
Powered By Data Skrive
Comments / 0