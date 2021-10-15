Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Taylor Heinicke in his Week 6 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Taylor Heinicke will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (2-3) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has passed for 1,208 yards (241.6 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (102-for-159), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 25 times for 127 yards and one touchdown, averaging 25.4 yards per game.
- The Football Team, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
- Heinicke has thrown 16 passes in the red zone this season, 42.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 308.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Heinicke had 248 yards while completing 48.8% of his passes with two interceptions.
- Heinicke added 40 yards on five carries, averaging eight yards per carry.
- Heinicke has 750 passing yards (250.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 58.2% of his throws and tossing five touchdown passes with four interceptions over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 104 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, averaging 34.7 yards per game.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
