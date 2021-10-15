Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Taylor Heinicke in his Week 6 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) walks off the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Heinicke will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (2-3) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Washington vs. Chiefs Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has passed for 1,208 yards (241.6 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (102-for-159), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 25 times for 127 yards and one touchdown, averaging 25.4 yards per game.

The Football Team, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.

Heinicke has thrown 16 passes in the red zone this season, 42.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The Chiefs have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 308.6 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Heinicke had 248 yards while completing 48.8% of his passes with two interceptions.

Heinicke added 40 yards on five carries, averaging eight yards per carry.

Heinicke has 750 passing yards (250.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 58.2% of his throws and tossing five touchdown passes with four interceptions over his last three games.

He has tacked on 104 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, averaging 34.7 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

