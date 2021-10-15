CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SuFd7_0cSZ081M00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Taylor Heinicke in his Week 6 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) walks off the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Heinicke will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (2-3) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Washington vs. Chiefs Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has passed for 1,208 yards (241.6 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (102-for-159), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 25 times for 127 yards and one touchdown, averaging 25.4 yards per game.
  • The Football Team, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
  • Heinicke has thrown 16 passes in the red zone this season, 42.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 308.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Saints, Heinicke had 248 yards while completing 48.8% of his passes with two interceptions.
  • Heinicke added 40 yards on five carries, averaging eight yards per carry.
  • Heinicke has 750 passing yards (250.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 58.2% of his throws and tossing five touchdown passes with four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 104 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, averaging 34.7 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
hotnewhiphop.com

Nate Burleson Hits Jon Gruden With A Harsh Reality

Jon Gruden had to step down from his post as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after numerous e-mails leaked in which the coach used homophobic, sexist, and racist language. Now, Gruden is claiming that the truth will come out, although he remains a social pariah in league circles. Many are worried that more e-mails will be revealed that paint other prominent figures in a bad light, however, that still remains to be seen.
NFL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany has complaint about his injury

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint regarding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday. Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow-motion replays of the play.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New Orleans Saints#Cbs#The Football Team
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Died Following Game On Sunday

Tragedy struck the NFL officiating family on Sunday. Longtime official Carl Madsen passed away on the way home from working Titans-Chiefs in Nashville. Madsen had been a replay official since 2009. Prior to that, he served in an on-field role for 12 years. “Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady’s Postgame Moment

Tom Brady left a young fan in tears on Sunday, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ blowout win over the Chicago Bears. Following the Buccaneers’ win over the Bears, Brady made his way to the stands, where he saw a young fan holding up a sign. The young fan’s sign said...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

CeeDee Lamb Reveals What He Told Dak Prescott After Game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb played hero at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots yesterday. He caught a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott in overtime to seal the win and lift the team to 5-1. After the game, Lamb had a message for his quarterback. Speaking to the...
NFL
The Spun

The Eagles Claimed A New Quarterback On Monday

The Philadelphia Eagles added a quarterback to the mix on Monday, by claiming a former Miami Dolphins signal caller off of waivers. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles brought aboard Reid Sinnett Monday afternoon. The 24-year-old had just been waived on Saturday before the Dolphins’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy