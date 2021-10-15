Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Randall Cobb in his Week 6 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) and Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) collide in overtime of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Green Bay Packers won, 25-22. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

There will be player prop bets available for Randall Cobb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North rivals square off in Week 6 when Cobb and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) meet the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cobb has caught 11 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 14 times, and puts up 31.4 yards per game.

Cobb has been the target of 8.2% (14 total) of his team's 170 passing attempts this season.

Cobb has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cobb's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Chicago

Cobb's 58 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears are 58.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In seven matchups with the Bears, Cobb has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Cobb's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The 255.8 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bears' defense is 14th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Cobb hauled in two passes for 30 yards (15 yards per reception) while being targeted three times.

Cobb has seven catches on 10 targets for 99 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 33.0 yards per game.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive