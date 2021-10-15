CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yJNw_0cSYzzD700

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Aaron Jones in his Week 6 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball to Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 65

There will be player prop bet markets available for Aaron Jones before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jones' Green Bay Packers (4-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-2) square off in a Week 6 matchup between NFC North foes at Soldier Field.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jones has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 309 yards (61.8 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 17 catches for 132 yards (26.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 126 times this season, and he's taken 70 of those attempts (55.6%).
  • The Packers have run 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Jones averaged 41.6 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Bears, 41.6 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups against the Bears, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 12th in the league, giving up 103.8 yards per game.
  • This year the Bears have allowed three rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Jones rushed 14 times for 103 yards (7.4 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Jones has 233 rushing yards on 48 carries (77.7 yards per game), with one touchdown.
  • He also has nine receptions for 71 yards (23.7 per game).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

