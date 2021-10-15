CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Van Jefferson in his Week 6 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Giants.

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (4-1) hit the field against the New York Giants (1-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has caught 14 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 22 times, and is averaging 48.4 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 22 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.
  • Jefferson (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New York

  • Jefferson had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, the same number as his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • Jefferson did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Giants.
  • The Giants are conceding 280.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Seahawks, Jefferson was targeted four times and racked up one catch for 16 yards (16 yards per catch).
  • During his last three games, Jefferson has collected 148 yards on 11 catches with one touchdown, averaging 49.3 yards per game on 16 targets.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

