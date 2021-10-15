CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Austin Ekeler in his Week 6 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Baltimore Ravens.

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) moves the ball for first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted player props for Austin Ekeler ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Los Angeles' top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 67 times for 349 yards (69.8 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 23 catches for 194 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has received 67 of his team's 127 carries this season (52.8%).
  • The Chargers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Ekeler's 14.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Ravens are 43.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler has not run for a touchdown against the Ravens.
  • Ekeler will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 93.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Ravens are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Browns, Ekeler racked up 66 yards on 17 carries while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He chipped in with five receptions for 53 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • Ekeler has totaled 238 rushing yards on 43 carries (79.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He's also caught 14 balls for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

