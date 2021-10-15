Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Davante Adams in his Week 6 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a deep pass as Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) defends in the fourth quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Green Bay Packers won, 25-22. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Davante Adams, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 6 when Adams' Green Bay Packers (4-1) play the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams has 42 catches (61 targets) and paces the Packers with 579 receiving yards (115.8 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 35.9% (61 total) of his team's 170 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Chicago

Adams has averaged 71.3 receiving yards per game over his 10 career matchups against the Bears, 71.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In 10 matchups versus the Bears, Adams has had a touchdown catch seven times, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The 255.8 yards per game the Bears are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

With eight passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Adams hauled in 11 passes for 206 yards (18.7 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 16 times.

Adams has caught 29 passes on 45 targets for 402 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 134.0 yards per game.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

