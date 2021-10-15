CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

By Data Skrive
 10 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Aaron Rodgers in his Week 6 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball to Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 65

There will be player prop betting options available for Aaron Rodgers before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes hit the field in Week 6 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) meet the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Rodgers has passed for 1,241 yards (248.2 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (107-for-163), with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has eight rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.6 yards per game.
  • The Packers have thrown the football in 57.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Rodgers has attempted 26 of his 163 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Rodgers averaged 241.6 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Bears, 241.6 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Rodgers threw a touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDS five times over five of those games against the Bears.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • The Bears are allowing 255.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears have given up eight passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Rodgers went 27-for-39 (69.2%) for 344 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
  • Rodgers has racked up 853 passing yards (284.3 per game) and has a 64.8% completion percentage (70-for-108) over his last three appearances, tossing six touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with two rushing yards (0.7 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

