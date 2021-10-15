Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Darrell Henderson in his Week 6 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Giants.

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Darrell Henderson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) take the field against the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson's team-high 294 rushing yards (58.8 per game) have come on 60 carries, with three touchdowns.

He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, catching 10 passes for 90 yards.

He has handled 60, or 46.9%, of his team's 128 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New York

In his one career matchup against the Giants, Henderson notched 21 rushing yards, 21.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Giants.

The Giants have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 138.4 yards per game.

Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).

Recent Performances

Henderson put together an 82-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

He chipped in with one reception for 17 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 171 yards (57.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught six passes for 44 yards.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

