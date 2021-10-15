Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Darrell Henderson in his Week 6 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Giants.
There will be player prop bet markets available for Darrell Henderson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) take the field against the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Rams vs. Giants Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson's team-high 294 rushing yards (58.8 per game) have come on 60 carries, with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, catching 10 passes for 90 yards.
- He has handled 60, or 46.9%, of his team's 128 rushing attempts this season.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. New York
- In his one career matchup against the Giants, Henderson notched 21 rushing yards, 21.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Giants.
- The Giants have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 138.4 yards per game.
- Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).
Recent Performances
- Henderson put together an 82-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- He chipped in with one reception for 17 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 171 yards (57.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also caught six passes for 44 yards.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
