Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Matthew Stafford in his Week 6 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Giants.
Before placing any bets on Matthew Stafford's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) hit the field in a Week 6 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .
Rams vs. Giants OddsView the original article to see embedded media.
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 1,587 yards (317.4 ypg), completing 68% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 14 rushing yards (2.8 ypg) on 16 carries.
- The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has attempted 27 of his 172 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Giants.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. New York
- In three matchups against the Giants, Stafford averaged 245.7 passing yards per game, 245.7 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Stafford has multiple touchdown passes in two of those matchups against the Giants.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- The Giants have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 280.4 yards per game through the air.
- At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, Stafford went 25-for-37 (67.6%) for 365 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
- Stafford has 988 passing yards (329.3 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 67.2% of his throws and collecting seven touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
Powered By Data Skrive
Comments / 0