CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDItv_0cSYxNBH00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Matthew Stafford in his Week 6 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Giants.

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Matthew Stafford's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) hit the field in a Week 6 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Rams vs. Giants Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 1,587 yards (317.4 ypg), completing 68% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 14 rushing yards (2.8 ypg) on 16 carries.
  • The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford has attempted 27 of his 172 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New York

  • In three matchups against the Giants, Stafford averaged 245.7 passing yards per game, 245.7 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Stafford has multiple touchdown passes in two of those matchups against the Giants.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 280.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Stafford went 25-for-37 (67.6%) for 365 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • Stafford has 988 passing yards (329.3 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 67.2% of his throws and collecting seven touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Golden Tate Is Right About Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers

Matthew Stafford has always been good enough to win a Super Bowl. Multiple Super Bowls, in fact. People couldn't grasp that because he was in football hell with the Detroit Lions, where his best efforts only resulted in frustration and a goose egg in the playoff wins department. It's taken three weeks for the new Los Angeles Rams quarterback to turn skeptics into believers, moving his side above all others to the very real but not legally binding status as potential Super Bowl favorite.
NFL
lineups.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants Player Props (10/17/21)

The Los Angeles Rams have got to be happy with that Matt Stafford trade. The quarterback has led them to a 4-1 start, including a major win over the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’re going to be in constant competition with the Arizona Cardinals for the top spot in the NFC West. The New York Giants, on the other hand, have not been so successful. They’ve faced some serious blowouts and now look to head into Sunday with the possibility of missing their starting quarterback, top running back, and leading wide receiver. Here’s what you should expect for the player props when the New York Giants face off with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The New York Giants#The Seattle Seahawks#Fox
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
survivornet.com

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Overcomes Grief of Mother’s Cancer Death, Losing Brother to Suicide & Ankle Injury, Makes Triumphant Return to Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been through an extraordinary amount of tragedy. From the death of his mother and brother, to a potentially career-ending injury, Dak overcame it all and has now made his triumphant return to the football field. We don’t know what stage Dak’s mother’s colon cancer...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy