Stunning house in Roanoke could be yours

Roanoke once had a promising future with Deschutes Brewery, but that keg has likely been tapped out. The Oregon company announced in a letter penned by CEO Michael LaLonde that it would be closing its tasting room in downtown Roanoke at the end of the year. Though profitability was an...
Historically low mortgage interest rates are helping to drive a new wave of home sales. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates roughly 14 percent of the population, or around 40 million people, move every year for various reasons. Statistics Canada’s Canadian Housing Survey found about half of Canadian households have either moved within the past five years or intend to do so within the next five.
A South Roanoke building that previously housed a salon and spa will soon be home to a law office. David Steidle said he and wife Samantha purchased the building at the intersection of McClanahan Street and Broadway Avenue with plans to use about 3,500 square feet for his Steidle Law Firm and lease the remaining office space.
(WHDH) — A tiny town that’s up for sale in Tennessee could be yours for less than the average price of an apartment in Boston. The small town of Water Valley is made up of four general stores that were built prior to 1900 and a stock barn. It’s being sold for $725,000, according to a listing on Realtor.com.
Cal Maurice McFarlin, 24 of 606 Commerce St., Roanoke - failure to appear in court - Oct. 18. Austin Tyler Brown, 25, of Sterrett - harassment - Oct. 17. Jamarcus Anthony Calloway, 19, of 193 Centerway Dr., Roanoke - reckless endangerment - Oct. 17. Michael James Fanning Jr., 38, of...
ROANOKE, Va. – Offering Afghan refugees a warm welcome, Virginia Tech students organized a fundraiser Sunday to help families get back on their feet. Fork in the Alley is donating 10% of its sales to help Afghan refugees start a new life in Roanoke. Dave Trinkle, co-owner of the restaurant,...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people pulled from a house fire in Roanoke have died. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called October 6 to a two-alarm fire on Westover Avenue Southwest. Four people were pulled from the home and taken to a hospital; two died six days later from fire-related injuries, according to the Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office.
VINTON, Va. – Monday marks eight years since a Franklin County man disappeared without a trace. Christopher Douthat was dropped off by his mother at Vinton Roofing at approximately 1:30 p.m. on October 25, 2013. He was later seen at the Vinton Kroger and near Chaps Tavern that day but did not show up to meet a friend at the Bennington Street Food Lion that afternoon.
ROANOKE, Va. – Lace up your skates! Ice skating will return to Downtown Roanoke after it was canceled last year. Elmwood on Ice is coming back to Elmwood Park with a rink that accommodates up to 100 skaters. The skating season will start on Nov. 24, 2021, through Jan. 30,...
ROANOKE, Va. – A random act of kindness from a barber has a dozen people walking out feeling brand new. Charged up and ready to go, Jamar Titus grabs the clippers to offer free haircuts for people in need at the Rescue Mission. For the past three years, Titus has...
ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging is calling on the community for help to keep the elderly well fed. The nonprofit is asking for canned goods, microwaveable meals and boxed food to fill up their adult food pantry. At the height of the pandemic, nearly 200 people cleaned...
ROANOKE, Va. – On Sunday, thousands of people lined up in downtown Roanoke looking for a taste of Roanoke’s favorite beverage in celebration of Dr Pepper Day. Roanoke is one of the top cities to drink the most Dr Pepper per capita. So, each year on Oct. 24, Dr. Pepper Park gives out nearly 2,000 T-shirts and cans of soda for free.
