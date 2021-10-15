CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLHhL_0cSYx5NS00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Davis Mills in his Week 6 contest with the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts.

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots inside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Davis Mills for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South rivals square off in Week 6 when Mills' Houston Texans (1-4) play the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Texans vs. Colts Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Mills has thrown for 669 yards (133.8 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on three rushing yards on five carries, averaging 0.6 yards per game.
  • The Texans, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
  • Mills has thrown eight passes in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • The 274.0 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts' defense is 32nd in the NFL, conceding 3.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Mills went 21-for-29 (72.4%) for 312 yards with three touchdown passes.
  • Mills has 567 passing yards (189.0 ypg), completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Colts playoff hopes took a hit Sunday before they even took the field

It was a tough slate of early games for the Indianapolis Colts' already lean playoff hopes. Two weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans -- the Colts' primary competition for the AFC South title -- were coming off a loss to the lowly Jets with Buffalo and Kansas City -- the teams that played for the AFC Championship last season -- next on the schedule.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Ruling In 49ers vs. Colts

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were bailed out pretty good by an odd NFL rule on Sunday evening. The 49ers wide receiver muffed a punt by the Colts – understandable, given the nasty weather in San Francisco on Sunday night – and he and the ball ended up in the end zone.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts vs. 49ers Week 7 prediction, odds, pick and more

The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers will play in an inter-conference matchup on Sunday evening. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Colts-49ers prediction and pick. The Colts (2-4) and 49ers (2-3) will play on Sunday night, as both teams look to keep pace in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Indiana State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. 49ers: NFL experts make Week 7 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) are preparing for their second prime-time game of the season when they visit the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night. Now as 4.5-point underdogs on the road, the Colts will be looking to put consecutive victories together for the first time this season even if they have to do so without a number of impact players.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Indianapolis#American Football#Cbs#Afc South#Davis Mills Prop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy