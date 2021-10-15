Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Davis Mills in his Week 6 contest with the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts.

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots inside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Davis Mills for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South rivals square off in Week 6 when Mills' Houston Texans (1-4) play the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mills has thrown for 669 yards (133.8 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He has tacked on three rushing yards on five carries, averaging 0.6 yards per game.

The Texans, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.

Mills has thrown eight passes in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

The 274.0 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts' defense is 32nd in the NFL, conceding 3.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Mills went 21-for-29 (72.4%) for 312 yards with three touchdown passes.

Mills has 567 passing yards (189.0 ypg), completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive