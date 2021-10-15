Sharon Stone comments on Jonah Hill's appearance after he begged fans to stop

Jonah Hill has a message for his Instagram followers. The Wolf of Wall Street actor is known for sharing fun and lighthearted content on social media. However, he switched things up on Wednesday, Oct. 13 to remind his fans that words have power. More specifically, the 37-year-old star took to Instagram to ask if people could stop pointing out his appearance—no matter if their intention is to be positive. "I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body heart emoji] good or bad," the Superbad actor shared. "I want to politely let you know its not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect." Many praised...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO