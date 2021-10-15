CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

MLS Cup playoffs: The matchups if the postseason began today

By Austin Lindberg
ESPN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is less than a month remaining in the 2021 Major League Soccer season. Already teams are locking up their places in the postseason (hello, New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders), and one team knows it'll be watching from home (sorry, FC Cincinnati). In all, 14 teams will qualify...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
sjearthquakes.com

MATCH PREVIEW: Earthquakes continue their MLS Playoffs push against LAFC on Saturday

The San Jose Earthquakes will travel to Southern California to face Los Angeles Football Club on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Banc of California Stadium. Saturday’s game will mark the third and final match between both clubs in 2021. The Quakes extended their winning streak against LAFC to four with a pair of victories at PayPal Park on Aug. 8 (2-1) and Sept. 25 (2-0) earlier this year. Saturday’s match will be San Jose’s first visit to Banc of California Stadium since Sept. 27, 2020, in which the Quakes earned their first-ever win over LAFC.
MLS
theanalyst.com

The Cruel Line: Who Will Finish Above the MLS Cup Playoff Cut?

Six matchdays remain, but there are probably 12 teams with plenty of work to do to get into the playoffs. If we consider those clubs using the expected goal differential of their remaining opponents, who has the best chance to get in?. We’re into the final stretch of an extremely...
MLS
sportingkc.com

Sporting KC clinches berth in Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

Sporting Kansas City have punched their ticket to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs in emphatic fashion. Manager Peter Vermes’ side secured a postseason berth on Saturday with a resolute 2-1 road win over Western Conference leaders Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field. Remi Walter and Johnny Russell scored early and late to seal the result, which ensures that Sporting will return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the 10th time in 11 seasons.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nani
chatsports.com

Predicting When Every Non-Playoff Team Will Reach the MLB Postseason Again

After implementing an expanded postseason field for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the MLB playoffs returned to a 10-team format in 2021. That means 20 teams were on the outside looking in when the regular season ended, and each of those teams is facing a different set of obstacles in breaking through to join that group of World Series contenders.
MLB
phillysportsnetwork.com

Could Philadelphia Union be a contender for MLS Cup in 2021?

The Philadelphia Union has had a hell of a 2021 season. There’s been highs-and-lows with many twists-and-turns along the way. Now the season is entering its final four weeks. Philly has six games left and sits in third place in the east. It’s officially time to ask the question; could the Philadelphia Union be a contender for MLS Cup in 2021?
MLS
journaltrib.com

Outlaws top MLS in playoff preview

Ben Streifel and Chase Kunze of the Ray-Powers Lake Outlaws defend Jaren Mattern of the Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood Mavericks during a game Friday in Mohall. Dave Tengesdal photoThe Ray-Powers Lake high school varsity football team has completed the regular season with just one loss for the third consecutive year. Now the Outlaws...
MLS
sportingkc.com

Playoff Scenarios: How Sporting can clinch a postseason berth on Sunday

Locked in a heated race for first place in the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City can punch their postseason ticket as soon as Sunday night when the club visits Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place. The math here is simple: with a win or a draw against Vancouver, Sporting will...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup Playoffs#New York Red Bulls#Minnesota United#Mls Cup#Cincinnati Espn#Espn#Skc#Galaxy
Boston Herald

Revolution look to finish strong going into MLS playoffs

The New England Revolution enter the final stretch of the MLS season in pursuit of records and history. The Revolution’s opponents over the final five games have divergent priorities with some of them on the postseason bubble and desperate to obtain a berth in the MLS playoffs. These conflicting agendas...
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Win Supporters’ Shield For First Time In Franchise History

BOSTON (CBS) –The Revolution have been on an epic run all season long. On Saturday, the idle Revs did something no other New England club has accomplished. The Revolution have claimed this year’s Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the club that accrues the most most points during the regular season. The Shield is New England’s following a Seattle Sounders loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. It’s the first time in franchise history that New England has claimed the title of regular season champs. Thanks to the play of their dynamic trio — Carles Gil, Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou — and...
MLS
KXAN

What to know about Austin FC’s final game vs. Houston Dynamo of season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will face the Houston Dynamo for the final time of the season 4pm on Sunday at Q2 Stadium. This will be the first of two straight Texas Derby matches for Austin FC, they will travel to the Metroplex to take on FC Dallas next Saturday. The three MLS teams representing the […]
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Austonia

Austin FC wins 2-1 over in-state rival Houston Dynamo

Austin FC defeated its fellow Texas MLS team, Houston Dynamo FC, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Q2 Stadium, marking the club's eighth win of its inaugural season. It was an unusual match from a scoring perspective, more own goals—when the opposing team inadvertently scores on their own net—were scored than honest ones.
MLS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Pro Athlete Who Played For The Most Teams

There are 32 teams in the NFL, 30 in MLB, 30 NBA teams, and 32 in the NHL. Some players spend their entire careers with one. Baseball Hall of Famer is a good example. He played his entire 22 seasons with the Detroit Tigers. However, some players are traded from team to team, and others […]
NFL
CBS Denver

Officials Visit Denver As Mile High City Is Considered For FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches

DENVER (CBS4) – A delegation on Monday is visiting Denver to decide if the Mile High City will possibly host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. (credit: CBS) Denver has hosted plenty of major events in the past, like the MLB All-Star Game this past summer. But this could be one of the biggest sports event yet. (credit: CBS) The group visiting Denver is looking at the facilities, especially Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is among 17 cities in the country bidding to host World Cup games. If it is selected, Denver could host as many as six games. Hoping to impress the governing body on Monday was Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and former U.S. men’s soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard, who also played on the Colorado Rapids. “For me, I’ve seen international games played here in this city. I played my club ball here. The fans are hungry for it,” Howard said. “Denver is the perfect city, one because we’ve got the infrastructure. The weather is incredible. The people want this. The people would welcome the world’s teams, the world’s players with open arms.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

Revolution Forward Adam Buksa Voted MLS Player Of The Week

FOXBORO (CBS) — After leading the Revolution to a thrilling come-from-behind draw on Sunday, New England forward Adam Buksa has been voted the MLS Player of the Week for Week 32. Buksa scored two goals in New England’s 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC, netting a brace in just 45 minutes of playing time. The forward took the pitch for Bruce Arena after halftime, and scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the match to help the Supporters’ Shield winners reach the 70-point threshold. Buksa cut New England’s deficit in half with a left-footed finish on Gustavo Bou’s assist in the 81st...
MLS
ESPN

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m. San Jose at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota...
NHL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

For Heat and rest of NBA, start of this season is all about getting a grip

Sometimes the NBA season is about little more than getting a grip, appreciating the 82-game grind. Yet during the course of those games, it also can be as simple as getting a grip, quite literally, especially this season. With the NBA’s shift from Spalding to Wilson as the league’s official ball provider, it has meant a recalibration in a sport where touch can mean everything. No, this is not ...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy