CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police made an arrest Monday in a fatal stabbing on Long Island. An ex-boyfriend from Albany is accused of killing a Coram woman in her front yard, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported. Family members of Meghan Kiefer were in tears in court as details emerged of her killing. The 27-year-old was stabbed, prosecutors say, by her ex-boyfriend, Kason Parker, who was staying at the house. They said she returned to the house on Saturday afternoon with a friend to retrieve her credit card from Parker. With the friend’s twin babies in the back seat, the friend witnessed the couple arguing. According...

CORAM, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO