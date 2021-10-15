CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Michael Pittman Jr. in his Week 6 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans.

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes hit the field in Week 6 when Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) meet the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Pittman has 29 receptions (on 43 targets) for a team-high 368 receiving yards (73.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • So far this season, 24.2% of the 178 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 27.3% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.2% of the time while running the ball 42.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Pittman is averaging 32.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Texans, 27.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
  • Pittman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 267.2 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Pittman caught six passes for 89 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
  • Pittman has 18 catches on 27 targets for 216 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 72.0 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

