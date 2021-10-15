Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mark Ingram II in his Week 6 contest with the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts.
Before placing any wagers on Mark Ingram II's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South opponents meet in Week 6 when Ingram's Houston Texans (1-4) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ingram has carried the ball 68 times for a team-high 212 yards (42.4 per game), with one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 128 times this season, and he's handled 68 of those attempts (53.1%).
- The Texans have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In his single career matchup against the Colts, Ingram put up zero rushing yards, 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ingram did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Colts.
- Note: Ingram's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The Colts allow 108.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Colts are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdown allowed (one).
Recent Performances
- Ingram put together a 41-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball 16 times.
- During his last three games, Ingram has 86 rushing yards (28.7 per game) on 28 carries.
Ingram's Houston Teammates
