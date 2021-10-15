Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mark Ingram II in his Week 6 contest with the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) adjusts his face mask before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Mark Ingram II's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South opponents meet in Week 6 when Ingram's Houston Texans (1-4) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ingram has carried the ball 68 times for a team-high 212 yards (42.4 per game), with one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 128 times this season, and he's handled 68 of those attempts (53.1%).

The Texans have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his single career matchup against the Colts, Ingram put up zero rushing yards, 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ingram did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Colts.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts allow 108.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Colts are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdown allowed (one).

Recent Performances

Ingram put together a 41-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball 16 times.

During his last three games, Ingram has 86 rushing yards (28.7 per game) on 28 carries.

Ingram's Houston Teammates

