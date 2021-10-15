CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyOsc_0cSYwZHI00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jonathan Taylor in his Week 6 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans.

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives over the pile for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 with the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Colts vs. Texans Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Taylor has run for a team-high 327 yards on 73 carries (65.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has 14 receptions for 197 yards (39.4 per game) and one TD.
  • He has received 73 of his team's 133 carries this season (54.9%).
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 87 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 6.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of two games versus the Texans Taylor has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 26th in the league, giving up 134.8 yards per game.
  • Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Taylor put together a 53-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Ravens, carrying the ball 15 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • Taylor added three catches for 116 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • Taylor has 220 rushing yards (73.3 ypg) on 41 carries with two touchdowns in his last three games.
  • He also has seven catches for 135 yards (45.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
TexansDaily

How Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Brutalized the Houston Texans

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a failure, an epic breakdown of the Texans run defense. Jonathan Taylor capitalized on a hole large enough to literally drive a truck through in the Houston Texans defense. The Indianapolis Colts star running back burst through the line of scrimmage at nearing top speed and accelerated away from pursuit.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany has complaint about his injury

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint regarding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday. Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow-motion replays of the play.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Baltimore Ravens#Cbs#Afc South
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Died Following Game On Sunday

Tragedy struck the NFL officiating family on Sunday. Longtime official Carl Madsen passed away on the way home from working Titans-Chiefs in Nashville. Madsen had been a replay official since 2009. Prior to that, he served in an on-field role for 12 years. “Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden has five words in response to email scandal

The world hasn’t heard too much from Jon Gruden since he resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following racist and homophobic emails that went public. The Raiders have since moved on and some players have even expressed relief from the new atmosphere on the sidelines. Meanwhile, there are reports that owner Mark Davis is upset with the NFL behind the scenes.
NFL
NJ.com

AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Illinois-Penn State OT debacle must lead to rule change

Let’s be clear: Penn State has nothing to complain about on Sunday morning. When you are the nation’s No. 7-ranked team and you are playing at home, after an open date, against a 2-5 team whose coach just lobbed a stink bomb into his own locker room, the onus to win is on you. So no tears for the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s 20-18 loss to Illinois after a history-making ninth overtime period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy