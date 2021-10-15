Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jonathan Taylor in his Week 6 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans.

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives over the pile for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 with the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has run for a team-high 327 yards on 73 carries (65.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has 14 receptions for 197 yards (39.4 per game) and one TD.

He has received 73 of his team's 133 carries this season (54.9%).

The Colts have thrown the ball in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 87 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 6.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games versus the Texans Taylor has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 26th in the league, giving up 134.8 yards per game.

Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

Taylor put together a 53-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Ravens, carrying the ball 15 times while scoring one touchdown.

Taylor added three catches for 116 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

Taylor has 220 rushing yards (73.3 ypg) on 41 carries with two touchdowns in his last three games.

He also has seven catches for 135 yards (45.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

