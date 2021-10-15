Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jonathan Taylor in his Week 6 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans.
Jonathan Taylor will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 with the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .
Colts vs. Texans OddsView the original article to see embedded media.
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has run for a team-high 327 yards on 73 carries (65.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- He also has 14 receptions for 197 yards (39.4 per game) and one TD.
- He has received 73 of his team's 133 carries this season (54.9%).
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 87 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 6.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of two games versus the Texans Taylor has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 26th in the league, giving up 134.8 yards per game.
- Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).
Recent Performances
- Taylor put together a 53-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Ravens, carrying the ball 15 times while scoring one touchdown.
- Taylor added three catches for 116 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- Taylor has 220 rushing yards (73.3 ypg) on 41 carries with two touchdowns in his last three games.
- He also has seven catches for 135 yards (45.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
