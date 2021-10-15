David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for David Johnson in his Week 6 contest with the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts.

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) passes the ball in the direction of running back David Johnson (31) as Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) defends during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about David Johnson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Johnson and the Houston Texans (1-4) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 with the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Texans vs. Colts Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has rushed for 72 yards (14.4 per game) on 18 carries.

He's also caught 13 passes for 113 yards (22.6 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 18 of his team's 128 carries this season (14.1%).

The Texans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Johnson averaged 35.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Colts, 35.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Colts, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts give up 108.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

The Colts have given up one rushing touchdown, first in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Patriots, Johnson carried the ball two times for five yards.

He also caught five passes for 46 yards.

During his last three games, Johnson has rushed for 37 yards (12.3 per game) on nine carries.

He's also added eight catches for 73 yards.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

