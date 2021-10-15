CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21EzTw_0cSYwXVq00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for David Johnson in his Week 6 contest with the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts.

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) passes the ball in the direction of running back David Johnson (31) as Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) defends during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about David Johnson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Johnson and the Houston Texans (1-4) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 with the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Texans vs. Colts Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Johnson has rushed for 72 yards (14.4 per game) on 18 carries.
  • He's also caught 13 passes for 113 yards (22.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 18 of his team's 128 carries this season (14.1%).
  • The Texans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Johnson averaged 35.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Colts, 35.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Colts, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts give up 108.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Colts have given up one rushing touchdown, first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Patriots, Johnson carried the ball two times for five yards.
  • He also caught five passes for 46 yards.
  • During his last three games, Johnson has rushed for 37 yards (12.3 per game) on nine carries.
  • He's also added eight catches for 73 yards.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Colts vs. 49ers Week 7 prediction, odds, pick and more

The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers will play in an inter-conference matchup on Sunday evening. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Colts-49ers prediction and pick. The Colts (2-4) and 49ers (2-3) will play on Sunday night, as both teams look to keep pace in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Colts#Sports Betting#American Football#Cbs#Afc South
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
survivornet.com

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Overcomes Grief of Mother’s Cancer Death, Losing Brother to Suicide & Ankle Injury, Makes Triumphant Return to Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been through an extraordinary amount of tragedy. From the death of his mother and brother, to a potentially career-ending injury, Dak overcame it all and has now made his triumphant return to the football field. We don’t know what stage Dak’s mother’s colon cancer...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Special Message For Brett Favre

Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday. The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory. The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest...
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Report: How Much Tom Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball Is Worth

Tom Brady reached another major milestone on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears. He became the first quarterback ever to throw 600 touchdown passes. The historic moment came late in the first quarter when he rifled in a nine-yard pass to Mike Evans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver made the catch to give his team a 21-0 advantage and Brady another huge resume boost.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy