CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcgkD_0cSYwWd700

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Brandin Cooks in his Week 6 contest with the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts.

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) prepares to make a tackle on Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Brandin Cooks has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes hit the field in Week 6 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Texans vs. Colts Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Cooks' team-leading 392 receiving yards (78.4 per game) have come via 31 catches (44 targets), and he has one touchdown.
  • Cooks has been the target of 44 of his team's 140 passing attempts this season, or 31.4% of the target share.
  • Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Cooks' 62 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Colts are 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooks, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 274.0 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (3.0 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Cooks was targeted five times and picked up 23 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Cooks' 23 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 182 yards (60.7 ypg).

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Cbs#Afc South#Indianapolis Cooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
survivornet.com

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Overcomes Grief of Mother’s Cancer Death, Losing Brother to Suicide & Ankle Injury, Makes Triumphant Return to Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been through an extraordinary amount of tragedy. From the death of his mother and brother, to a potentially career-ending injury, Dak overcame it all and has now made his triumphant return to the football field. We don’t know what stage Dak’s mother’s colon cancer...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 6

Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dan Marino Had Special Message For Tua Tagovailoa

Legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino appeared to have a special message for Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday afternoon. Tagovailoa, a first-round NFL Draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, has struggled mightily as the Dolphins starting quarterback this season. He’s dealt with injuries and played inconsistently behind center for the South Florida franchise.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy