Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Brandin Cooks in his Week 6 contest with the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts.
Brandin Cooks has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes hit the field in Week 6 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .
Texans vs. Colts OddsView the original article to see embedded media.
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooks' team-leading 392 receiving yards (78.4 per game) have come via 31 catches (44 targets), and he has one touchdown.
- Cooks has been the target of 44 of his team's 140 passing attempts this season, or 31.4% of the target share.
- Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the Colts.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Cooks' 62 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Colts are 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooks, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The 274.0 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Colts have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (3.0 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Cooks was targeted five times and picked up 23 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Cooks' 23 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 182 yards (60.7 ypg).
Cooks' Houston Teammates
Powered By Data Skrive
Comments / 0