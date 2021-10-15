Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Zach Pascal in his Week 6 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans.
Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Zach Pascal ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes take the field in Week 6 when Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) meet the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal's 18 receptions (28 targets) have netted him 204 yards (40.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Pascal has been the target of 28 of his team's 178 passing attempts this season, or 15.7% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. Houston
- In his seven matchups against the Texans, Pascal's 46.6 receiving yards average is 10.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
- Pascal, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
- The Texans are allowing 267.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans have allowed seven passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Pascal hauled in three passes for 48 yards (16 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Pascal's nine receptions have yielded 123 yards (41.0 ypg). He's been targeted 17 times.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
