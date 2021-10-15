CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

By Data Skrive
 10 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Zach Pascal in his Week 6 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans.

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) takes a moment in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Zach Pascal ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes take the field in Week 6 when Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) meet the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Pascal's 18 receptions (28 targets) have netted him 204 yards (40.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Pascal has been the target of 28 of his team's 178 passing attempts this season, or 15.7% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Houston

  • In his seven matchups against the Texans, Pascal's 46.6 receiving yards average is 10.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
  • Pascal, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
  • The Texans are allowing 267.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans have allowed seven passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Pascal hauled in three passes for 48 yards (16 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three outings, Pascal's nine receptions have yielded 123 yards (41.0 ypg). He's been targeted 17 times.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

