Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Carson Wentz in his Week 6 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans.

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) attempts a shovel pass to Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Before Carson Wentz hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 with the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has passed for 1,322 yards (264.4 per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes (113-for-173), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

He's also carried the ball 16 times for 73 yards, averaging 14.6 yards per game.

The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.2% of the time while running the football 42.8% of the time.

Wentz has thrown 22 passes in the red zone this season, 37.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Houston

Wentz recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Texans, 249.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Texans.

The 267.2 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

With seven passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Wentz put together a 402-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 71.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.

Wentz has thrown for 824 yards (274.7 ypg) on 68-of-104 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive