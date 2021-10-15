CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2eSV_0cSYwTyw00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Carson Wentz in his Week 6 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans.

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) attempts a shovel pass to Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Before Carson Wentz hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 with the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Colts vs. Texans Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Wentz has passed for 1,322 yards (264.4 per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes (113-for-173), with seven touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also carried the ball 16 times for 73 yards, averaging 14.6 yards per game.
  • The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.2% of the time while running the football 42.8% of the time.
  • Wentz has thrown 22 passes in the red zone this season, 37.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Wentz recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Texans, 249.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Texans.
  • The 267.2 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • With seven passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Wentz put together a 402-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 71.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Wentz has thrown for 824 yards (274.7 ypg) on 68-of-104 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Colts vs. 49ers Week 7 prediction, odds, pick and more

The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers will play in an inter-conference matchup on Sunday evening. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Colts-49ers prediction and pick. The Colts (2-4) and 49ers (2-3) will play on Sunday night, as both teams look to keep pace in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#M T Bank Stadium#Cbs#Afc South
survivornet.com

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Overcomes Grief of Mother’s Cancer Death, Losing Brother to Suicide & Ankle Injury, Makes Triumphant Return to Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been through an extraordinary amount of tragedy. From the death of his mother and brother, to a potentially career-ending injury, Dak overcame it all and has now made his triumphant return to the football field. We don’t know what stage Dak’s mother’s colon cancer...
NFL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany has complaint about his injury

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint regarding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday. Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow-motion replays of the play.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy