Officials offering reward for information on bald eagle shooting

Wildlife officials are offering a reward for information on the shooting of two American bald eagles in Rapides Parish.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to a conviction of the person or persons responsible.

On October 7, 2021, the Fish and Wildlife Services says two mature American bald eagles were recovered in Rapides Parish on Kincaid Lake. The bald eagles displayed gunshot wounds from a small caliber firearm.

The Bald eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Violations of these statutes carry maximum criminal penalties of up to $100,000 and $15,000 respectively and/or up to one year in federal prison, officials say.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service Special Agent Brad Rabalais at 601-331-0292, call the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ (LDWF) Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-442-2511, or contact the LDWF Pineville district office at 318-487-5427.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel