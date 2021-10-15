D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D.J. Moore in his Week 6 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings.
Before D.J. Moore hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. This Week 6 matchup sees Moore's Carolina Panthers (3-2) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .
Panthers vs. Vikings OddsView the original article to see embedded media.
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore has reeled in 35 passes and leads his team with 440 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns. He has been targeted 50 times, and averages 88.0 yards per game.
- Moore has been the target of 27.3% (50 total) of his team's 183 passing attempts this season.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Vikings.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Moore's 61 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Vikings are 61.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Vikings.
- The 263.4 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have allowed six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Moore reeled in five passes for 42 yards while being targeted seven times.
- During his last three games, Moore racked up 21 catches on 31 targets and averaged 93.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
Powered By Data Skrive
Comments / 0