D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota

 10 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D.J. Moore in his Week 6 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback covers Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Before D.J. Moore hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. This Week 6 matchup sees Moore's Carolina Panthers (3-2) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Moore has reeled in 35 passes and leads his team with 440 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns. He has been targeted 50 times, and averages 88.0 yards per game.
  • Moore has been the target of 27.3% (50 total) of his team's 183 passing attempts this season.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Moore's 61 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Vikings are 61.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Vikings.
  • The 263.4 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have allowed six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Moore reeled in five passes for 42 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • During his last three games, Moore racked up 21 catches on 31 targets and averaged 93.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

