Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Robby Anderson in his Week 6 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Before Robby Anderson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 6 matchup sees Anderson's Carolina Panthers (3-2) take on the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Anderson has 12 catches (on 29 targets) for 179 yards and one touchdown, averaging 35.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 15.8% of the 183 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
  • The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In his two matchups against the Vikings, Anderson's 69 receiving yards average is 69.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • Anderson, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 263.4 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Vikings have given up six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Anderson was targeted seven times and totaled 30 yards on two receptions.
  • Anderson has put up 84 yards over his last three outings (28.0 per game), reeling in eight passes on 20 targets.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Community Policy