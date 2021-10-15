Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Robby Anderson in his Week 6 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Before Robby Anderson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 6 matchup sees Anderson's Carolina Panthers (3-2) take on the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Anderson has 12 catches (on 29 targets) for 179 yards and one touchdown, averaging 35.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 15.8% of the 183 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.

The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his two matchups against the Vikings, Anderson's 69 receiving yards average is 69.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Anderson, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 263.4 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings have given up six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Anderson was targeted seven times and totaled 30 yards on two receptions.

Anderson has put up 84 yards over his last three outings (28.0 per game), reeling in eight passes on 20 targets.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

