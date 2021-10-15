Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Robby Anderson in his Week 6 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings.
Before Robby Anderson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 6 matchup sees Anderson's Carolina Panthers (3-2) take on the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Panthers vs. Vikings Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Anderson has 12 catches (on 29 targets) for 179 yards and one touchdown, averaging 35.8 yards per game.
- So far this season, 15.8% of the 183 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
- The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his two matchups against the Vikings, Anderson's 69 receiving yards average is 69.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
- Anderson, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 263.4 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Vikings have given up six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Anderson was targeted seven times and totaled 30 yards on two receptions.
- Anderson has put up 84 yards over his last three outings (28.0 per game), reeling in eight passes on 20 targets.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
