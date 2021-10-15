CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cincinnati vs. Detroit

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Joe Burrow in his Week 6 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Detroit Lions.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on in the first half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 94

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) play the Detroit Lions (0-5) in Week 6 at Ford Field.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Bengals vs. Lions Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 1,269 passing yards this season (253.8 per game) and has a 71.7% completion percentage (104-of-145), throwing 11 touchdown passes with six interceptions.
  • He also adds 24 rushing yards (4.8 ypg) on 12 carries.
  • The Bengals, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the football 46.5% of the time.
  • Burrow has attempted 10 of his 145 passes in the red zone, accounting for 52.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The 269.0 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions have allowed eight passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Burrow put together a 281-yard performance against the Packers last week, completing 68.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Burrow tacked on 11 yards on three carries.
  • Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 801 passing yards (267.0 yards per game) while going 65-for-88 (73.9% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

