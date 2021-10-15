CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Sam Darnold in his Week 6 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) readies for the snap as fans cheer during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Sam Darnold, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Darnold's Carolina Panthers (3-2) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Darnold has passed for 1,366 yards (273.2 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (120-for-183), with six touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 62 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 22 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Panthers have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Darnold accounts for 42.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 20 of his 183 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In one matchup against the Vikings, Darnold had 206 passing yards, 206.0 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Vikings.
  • This week Darnold will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (263.4 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Darnold put together a 177-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 56.8% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with three interceptions.
  • Darnold has 782 passing yards (260.7 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 56 rushing yards (18.7 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

