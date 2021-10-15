CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cincinnati vs. Detroit

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpAvr_0cSYwLAM00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ja'Marr Chase in his Week 6 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Detroit Lions.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) defends in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 73

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ja'Marr Chase and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) and the Detroit Lions (0-5) hit the field in a Week 6 matchup from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Bengals vs. Lions Odds



Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Chase has 23 catches (35 targets), leading his team with 456 receiving yards (91.2 per game) plus five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.1% of the 145 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • The Bengals have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The Lions have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Lions' defense is 14th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Chase put together a 159-yard performance against the Packers last week on six catches (26.5 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Chase has put up 301 yards over his last three outings (100.3 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes on 24 targets.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

