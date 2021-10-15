CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County reports 14 COVID-19 related deaths in October

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 10 days ago
Missoula County has recorded 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the first 15 days of October.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) notes in a social media post that “deaths in our community from the virus appear to be accelerating."

A total of 143 COVID-19 related deaths have now been confirmed in Missoula County.

MCCHD also notes 59 patients are hospitalized on Friday due to COVID-19 in local hospitals.

Additionally, 118 new and 2,641 active cases were being reported on Friday.

A total of 15,201 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 12,417 recoveries and 143 deaths.

MCCHD is urging residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Appointments can be booked here.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 66% of Missoula County’s eligible population – 68,731 residents – have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data from the Mayo Clinic on Friday shows Montana has the second-worst seven-day new case average in the nation, according to MCCHD.

Neighbors say they're shocked by shooting at Lake Elmo

Residents who live near Lake Elmo State Park said Wednesday they were shocked to hear of a shooting last night in their neighborhood . “I was headed to the supermarket, and I heard firework-like sounds and then a bunch of yelling,” said Dan Taylor, who lives across the street from Lake Elmo.
