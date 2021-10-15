CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockland County, NY

Popular TV Show Producing Episode In Hudson Valley

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swkUN_0cSYw0iM00

The Hudson Valley is a popular location for film and TV productions, and that's just the case this week with NBC's "The Blacklist," filming in the area.

On Friday, Oct. 15 in Rockland County, several downtown streets in Pearl River are closed to parking as the crew and stars, including James Spader, of the popular drama moved into the hamlet to film for several hours.

Carmel Reilly, director of economic development and tourism for Orangetown, said the group was busy filming in private residences Friday morning and will be filming at the Pearl River Post Office during the afternoon and into the late evening.

“With all the spaces that film locations have available to them, the Town of Orangetown is thrilled that they continue to choose to film here," Reilly said. "Orangetown has a lot to offer – ballfields, downtown/wooded areas, parks, golf courses and so much more.”

In case you haven't seen the crime thriller, it tells the story of a former US Navy officer turned high-profile criminal, portrayed by Spader who surrenders to the FBI and begins working for them to take down dangerous, vicious, and eccentric "Blacklisters."

Road closures include by the Post Office and on Ridge and Franklin streets.

Pearl River is pretty popular with film crews and producers because of its location and due to plenty of parking and historic buildings. Not to mention the friendly people.

Other recent filings include "Law & Order SVU," "FBI's Most Wanted," and "Manifest," as well as “Raising Kanan,” a Starz series.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orangetown, NY
City
Pearl River, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
Rockland County, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Spader
Daily Voice

Central PA Woman Killed Jeep Accident 'Changed The World'

She changed the world.  She was an exemplary public servant. She was the best motivator.These are just a few of the ways that Kathy Teopfer Possinger was being remembered.The 44-year-old Harrisburg resident was identified by PennLive as the woman killed after being pinned between her own Jeep and h…
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Fbi#Nbc#The Post Office#Law Order Svu#Starz
Daily Voice

Person Struck By Tractor-Trailer In Fairfield County

A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer and seriously injured on I-84 in Fairfield County.Connecticut State Police said the incident took place around 3:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25 near Exit 11 in Newtown.Responding troopers said the person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.The roadw…
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Mercedes-Benz Crashes Through Hoboken Storefront

A luxury car slammed into a high end furniture store Sunday night in Hoboken.Photos from the scene captured by Kathleen Heaney show a Mercedes-Benz sedan into the front of West Elm on Willow Avenue.The car also appeared to have dislodged a bike rack.It was not clear if any injuries were reported.Ho…
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Details Emerge After Small Plane Crashes On Long Island

An investigation on Long Island has been launched after a small plane crashed in the area on its way to MacArthur Airport.At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, the Southampton Town Police Communications Division received an emergency call for a downed plane in the area of Country Road 104 i…
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
150K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy