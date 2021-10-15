Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) out vs. Minnesota Vikings
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a lingering hamstring injury, the team announced Friday.
McCaffrey was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and did not practice Thursday or Friday for the Panthers (3-2).
McCaffrey registered limited practices last week as he tries to work his way back from the injury he sustained during Carolina’s 24-9 victory over the Houston Texans on Sept. 23.
An All-Pro, McCaffrey, 25, has 52 carries for 201 yards and a touchdown to go along with 16 receptions for 163 yards in three games this season. He played only three games in 2020 due to a high ankle sprain and a shoulder injury.
Rookie Chuba Hubbard has been starting in his absence and ran for 101 yards last week against the Philadelphia Eagles .
The Panthers also said linebackers Shaq Thompson (foot) and Kamal Martin (concussion) won’t play Sunday.
For the Vikings (2-3), tight end Ben Ellefson (knee) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) are out.
–Field Level Media
