Back on Track? Game Predictions for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 10 days ago

Following his first Red River Rivalry matchup as the new CEO of the program, Sarkisian and the Horns will return to Austin on Saturday, where they will welcome the Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Can they keep their winning streak against the Cowboys alive?

On Monday we gave a look at the program as a whole. On Tuesday, you met the offense, and the next day, you met the defense.

Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas returns to DKR against Oklahoma State.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

Texas will be looking to rebound after a tough loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas and are a bit beaten up after the physical matchup. With that said, Texas will be eager to put that loss in the rearview mirror If the Longhorns take care of the football, they should earn their third-straight win over Gundy's Cowboys.

Texas 38 Oklahoma State 27

Texas will need to trust Casey Thompson passing since the run game could be derailed. The Cowboys have one of the more potent defenses in the Big 12, allowing under 100 rushing yards per game.

This could be a game where Josh Moore sees similar production to that of Xavier Worthy last week. OK State is going to be watching the speedy freshman, leaving Moore open on a multitude of plays.

It's close, but home-field advantage should help Texas enter its bye week with a new winning record.

Texas 38, Oklahoma State 25

Texas Defense Starts Strong, Crumbles in Fourth Quarter in Loss to Oklahoma State

An ideal first-half performance from the Texas defense went to waste after a disappointing showing in the fourth quarter

14 hours ago

INJURY UPDATE: Texas Star LB DeMarvion Overshown Diagnosed With Concussion

Texas has lost one of its best defenders in the first half of their matchup with Oklahoma State

17 hours ago

Texas Collapses Against Oklahoma State 32-24

The Texas Longhorns once again fell victim to a collapse, blowing a two-touchdown lead to the Oklahoma State Cowboys en route to a loss

17 hours ago

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

This game always seems to come down to the wire and in 2021 I expect no different. While Oklahoma State loses star running back, Chuba Hubbard, to the NFL, they return most of their defense from a very successful 2020 campaign. Texas got the best of Cowboys in double overtime last year behind a big offensive performance. I think the same happens here and the Horns come out with a close win behind a game-winning touchdown from Bijian Robinson

Texas 31. Oklahoma State 28

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

This is a much harder game to predict than it was in July. I'm not sure anyone expected Texas' offense to be quite this explosive. And, certainly, few expected Oklahoma State to have one of the best defenses in the country. I covered this game two years ago and Texas won that game by six. That was with Sam Ehlinger at quarterback and a Cowboys defense that, as we now know in hindsight, was getting better. I'm going to give the edge to Texas at home. But that's the only reason. I wouldn't be surprised to see OSU win this game.

Texas 27, Oklahoma State 24

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

Oklahoma State is an impressive 5-0 so far this season, but I’m not convinced that the Cowboys pose a serious threat to playing in the conference title game against what will more than likely be the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cowboy’s offense will have a tough time keeping pace on the scoreboard with the offensive attack of Steve Sarkisian and Co. Under head coach Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State has only topped 30 points once this season in a 31-20 victory over Kansas State a few weeks ago.

It’s going to be hard to find a team more motivated than the Longhorns this weekend after a crushing defeat in the Red River Showdown this past Saturday. Give me Texas with confidence.

Texas 45, Oklahoma State 35

LonghornCountry

Longhorns Three-and-Out Problems Easy to Dissect

The Texas Longhorns have a three-and-out problem in the second half of their last two losses. Fortunately, it’s an easy problem to dissect. All you have to do is look at the numbers. For the purposes of this piece, I looked at the Longhorns’ last two losses to Oklahoma and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Matt Wells Out At Texas Tech; Familiar Names Surfacing?

Matt Wells is now out at Texas Tech after less than three seasons with familiar names surfacing for replacement. Traylor, a native of Gilmer, Texas, might be one of the biggest risers in the coaching ranks entering 2021. The Roadrunners finished 7-5 under his direction last season before finding a newfound consistency this fall.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Stand at Inflection Point Of 2021 Season

After two straight frustrating losses, in which they blew two consecutive double-digit, Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns are at the inflection point of their 2021 season. A conference championship appearance still isn't completely out of the question. But in order to get there, a lot will have to fall in the Horns' way.
WACO, TX
LonghornCountry

Losing Longhorns Could Cost Bijan Robinson a Heisman Vote

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won it in January. Alabama won the 2020 national championship just days later. The year before, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow hoisted the award before leading the Bayou Bengals to their first national title since 2007. Prior to him, both Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield claimed the trophy before leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 8 Picks

The Texas Longhorns are off this week and smarting from two straight losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. So, as the Longhorns get a little rest this weekend (and the coaching staff hits the recruiting trail), it’s also time for the Longhorns Country staff to recharge just a bit. But we’re still picking games.
OKLAHOMA STATE
LonghornCountry

How did Ex-Longhorns Perform in the NBA on Saturday Night?

The NBA had eight games on tap on Saturday night, with more than a few resulting in final scores that came down to a couple of possessions late in the contest. Right in the mix was a handful of former Texas basketball players, as six out of 14 former Longhorns in the NBA saw action across five different games. Their respective teams went a combined 3-3. Let’s take a look at the performance of each Texas-Ex.
NBA
LonghornCountry

Vic Schaefer Enjoying Return to Normalcy With Longhorns

Like many people last year, Vic Schaefer started a new job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, Schaefer didn’t take any old office job, even nothing about leading the Texas women’s basketball program felt quite right after he took the job in April. “It was difficult, you know?” Schaefer said...
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

Chris Beard And Avoiding The ‘Rat Poison’ of National Rankings

Chris Beard talks a lot about ‘rat poison.’ Not the actual stuff you use to poison rats, but those things that can become distractions to his basketball team. To Beard, who met the media at Big 12 Media Day in Kansas City on Wednesday, paying any attention to the Preseason AP Top 25, where the Longhorns are ranked No. 5, is exactly that — rat poison.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Sarkisian Still Sold On Thompson As Texas' QB

For as terrible as he's been in the fourth quarter, Casey Thompson has been on-point for the most of game. In fact, most of his time working with the first-team offense has been promising. From his four-touchdown day in the 2020 Alamo Bowl to his five touchdowns against No. 4...
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Tre Mitchell Named to 2022 Karl Malone Award Watchlist

On Thursday, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame named Texas Longhorns junior Tre Mitchell to the preseason 2022 Karl Malone award watch list. Mitchell is one of seven highly sought-after players coming to Austin from the transfer portal after a big off-season turnaround. New head coach Chris Beard seems to have built a strong relationship with Mitchell from the start:
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

