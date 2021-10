Just a week before Oak Grove’s Community Center holds Trunk or Treat, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, the community center held an early Halloween event for family fun. The theme of the event was a creepy, kooky, carnival. The carnival lasted from noon to 5 p.m. Parents and their children were seen at the carnival having a blast. Many games were played. Bowling, dart throwing, can throwing, temporary tattoos, and so many other activities were available for kids to enjoy. This event allowed kids of all ages to run around the gym from one station to the next, unleashing excited energy among the games.

OAK GROVE, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO