Google officially dropped the stable Android 12 update last week. While the official Android 12 software won’t roll out to Pixel devices for the next few weeks, Google continues to update its first-party apps with Material You design guidelines. The Google Clock app received a significant redesign with Material You colors alongside the Android 12 Beta 5. The update also included some new widgets that Google originally showed off at Google I/O. But it seems Google has been cooking even more delicious widgets, which it’s now starting to roll out to users, just in time for the launch of the Google Pixel 6.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO