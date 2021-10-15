Lakewood Play Area Renovation Opens

Seattle Parks and Recreation is happy to announce the renovated play area at Lakewood Playground is open. Thank you to everyone who participated in the public process. The project is substantially complete, and fencing will remain around the new benches as we allow for the grass to establish.

The play area renovation improves access from multiple directions, provides new wood chip surfacing throughout the play area, and adds several benches on the west side of the pathway to provide viewing to both the play area and the playfield. The new play equipment meets current safety and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. The castle motif community tiled wall at the park remains.

Lakewood Playground, 5013 S. Angeline St. is in southeast Seattle. The Seattle Park District funded the renovation.

For more information, please visit Lakewood Playground Park Play Area Renovation – Parks | seattle.gov. If you have questions about the project please contact the project manager, Peggy Tosdal at peggy.tosdal@seattle.gov.