CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

On This Day: ‘I Love Lucy’ Premiered in 1951

By Jennifer Shea
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJBT6_0cSYrzvR00

On this day 70 years ago, television history was made. On Oct. 15, 1951, “I Love Lucy” premiered on a Monday night at 9 p.m. ET.

The show followed the exploits of Lucy Ricardo (Lucille Ball) as she hatched plots to break into show business and otherwise exasperated her bandleader husband Ricky Ricardo (Desi Arnaz). With the help of her best friend Ethel (Vivian Vance) – who constantly bickered with her husband, Fred (William Frawley) – Lucy got into one hilarious situation after another, from which Ricky often needed to extricate her.

The show received 21 total Emmy Award nominations in the course of its run, according to the Lucy-Desi Museum. It won five Emmys, twice for Best Situation Comedy and once each for Best Comedienne, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Actress-Continuing Performance.

‘I Love Lucy’ Was an Industry Trendsetter

Several conventions still common today – for example, the rerun and the millionaire television star – started with “I Love Lucy.”

The show is also often credited as the first sitcom to be filmed on three cameras with 35-mm film in front of a live audience, but the Los Angeles Times reports that other shows predated “I Love Lucy” as far as the three-camera setup and 35-mm film go.

Jerry Fairbanks, the NBC film department chief from 1947-48, told the L.A. Times in 1991 that he launched the three-camera setup for “Truth or Consequences” in 1950. He later regretted never securing a patent.

“We didn’t pursue it because I was trying to help the industry,” he said. “We were trying to promote the use of film for television. I was more interested in promoting the film industry than in getting an individual reputation for things.”

Be that as it may, after “I Love Lucy” picked up the three-camera technique for its tapings, the practice exploded. And the show’s pioneering rerun idea led to the invention of syndication, which made the television industry a cash cow.

“I Love Lucy” was also the first sitcom to reach the top of the Nielsen ratings. And not only did the show reach No. 1 on Nielsen’s charts, but it stayed there for four of its six total seasons, ultimately finishing its tenure at the top of the charts.

Lucy-Desi Biopic on the Way

As multiple biographers have noted, Ball and Arnaz lived considerably more tumultuous lives than Lucy and Desi’s happy-go-lucky existence onscreen. And their lives behind the scenes is the subject of a new biopic from Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos.”

Starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, the biopic follows the couple through one week in the production schedule of their TV show.

The movie will feature a total of four musical numbers, Sorkin recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly. It’s something the writer-director has never attempted before, he said.

“The musical numbers are organic,” Sorkin added. “It’s not ‘La La Land.’ It’s rehearsals for ‘Too Many Girls.’ It’s at Ciro’s where Desi and his orchestra are playing, that kind of thing.”

“Too Many Girls” was the musical film where Ball and Arnaz met and fell head-over-heels in love. But their life together was not all roses, and some of the elements that led to their divorce will no doubt feature in the biopic.

All the same, to legions of “I Love Lucy” fans, Ball and Arnaz will always be Lucy and Desi, the happily married couple from television who charmed their way into America’s living rooms every week.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: What was Desi Arnaz’s Final Acting Role?

When you think about television icon Desi Arnaz, the picture you most likely have in your head is that of the husband of Lucy Ricardo in “I Love Lucy.” You are probably picturing her doing something silly and he is reacting to that. He had many chances to react to her antics during the show’s beloved television run.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Lucy Show’: Lucille Ball’s Co-Star Gale Gordon Was Known For His Cartwheel Ability

Lucille Ball had one of television’s greatest foils on “The Lucy Show” in Gale Gordon. But he could do a cartwheel?. Outsiders, we will get to the bottom of this news. In case some of you don’t remember, Gordon played bank president Theodore Mooney, Lucy’s boss, on “The Lucy Show.” He also would play Uncle Harry on Ball’s third sitcom, “Here’s Lucy.”
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

See Nicole Kidman (briefly) as Lucille Ball in the first 'Being the Ricardos' trailer

Since it was revealed that Nicole Kidman would be playing TV icon Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming biopic, Being the Ricardos, fans of I Love Lucy have made it clear that they don't exactly love that casting choice. Skepticism ran rampant when the first photos from the film — which premieres Dec. 10 in theaters and on Prime Video on Dec. 21 — surfaced in the press.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
William Frawley
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Vivian Vance
Person
Javier Bardem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nielsen Ratings#On This Day#Television History#Emmy Award#The Lucy Desi Museum#The Los Angeles Times#Nbc#The L A Times
Parade

We Love Lucy! Everything We Know About Being the Ricardos, Including a First Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball

A year after the premiere of his Oscar-nominated critical hit The Trial of the Chicago 7, acclaimed writer/director Aaron Sorkin is back with another film based on a true story: the Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz biopic Being the Ricardos, which stars Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the iconic Hollywood couple who co-starred in one of the best sitcoms of all time, I Love Lucy.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Did Nicole Kidman Nail Grape-Stomping ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene in ‘Being the Ricardos’ Trailer?

Those who grew up watching “I Love Lucy” can get excited. You won’t have to wait long for the biopic about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The Aaron Sorkin film will debut in theaters on December 10 before hitting Amazon Prime on December 21. Even if you weren’t around to experience the show’s initial success, surely you can remember those nights watching reruns. The show aired on Nickelodeon’s Nick at Night for years. Lucille Ball captivated generations and her story is fascinating.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem Go Behind the Scenes of ‘I Love Lucy’ in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’

Amazon has released the first teaser trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos. Starring Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, the story examines various personal and professional challenges faced by the iconic entertainment couple. The movie also stars Jake Lacy, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat. The drama follows five days in September 1952, as the I Love Lucy cast and crew produce a single episode, amid both Ball and Arnaz facing their own crises. Those include an investigation against Ball by the House of Un-American Activities Committee for potential ties to Communism and...
MOVIES
chautauquatoday.com

National Comedy Center Celebrating 70th Anniversary of "I Love Lucy"

Friday marks the 70th anniversary of the debut of the iconic television show "I Love Lucy," and the National Comedy Center will be celebrating that anniversary with special episode screenings throughout the upcoming weekend, as well as enhanced Lucy-Desi exhibits and new interactive experiences for fans of the TV series. NCC Executive Director Journey Gunderson says, "70 years since its television premiere, 'I Love Lucy' is still loved by millions of fans worldwide. With the extraordinary talent of Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance and William Frawley, and the creativity of the Desilu production team, 'I Love Lucy' essentially invented television comedy as we know it today. We invite fans to visit our museums throughout this 70th anniversary year as we celebrate the legacy of this remarkable TV show."
MOVIES
Fox News

'I Love Lucy' turns 70: Fans can celebrate by traveling here

Friday marks 70 years since "I Love Lucy" first hit TV screens in American households. In celebration, Fox News has information to bookmark travel to Lucille Ball’s hometown of Jamestown, in southwestern New York, where the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum is located. The site features replica sets of Lucy...
MOVIES
Bradenton Herald

Speaking Volumes | Remembering the pioneering TV show ‘I Love Lucy’ at 70

This month marks the 70th anniversary of the beloved and groundbreaking TV sitcom, “I Love Lucy”, starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The title “I Love Lucy” may evoke images of Lucy and Desi’s zany comedic antics, but in addition to being entertainers the couple were shrewd business people and pioneers in the television industry.
TV SHOWS
E! News

The Genius of I Love Lucy and the Timeless Curiosity About the Intense True Story Behind It

Disclaimer: I'm a bit of an I Love Lucy fanatic. Not in the form of memorabilia all over the house or anything (my ephemera is limited to a DVD box set and one collector's plate commemorating the iconic "It's so tasty too!" scene from "Lucy Does a Television Commercial," a.k.a. the Vitameatavegamin episode), but in the way that hardly a day goes by in which a line from the show doesn't pop into my head as an appropriate response to a real-life scenario.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

268K+
Followers
26K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy