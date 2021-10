For the second time in the last week, Catawba County has landed a sizeable expansion for an existing manufacturer. On Thursday, Atlanta-based packaging manufacturer WestRock Co. (NYSE: WRK) announced it would invest at least $47 million to expand its Claremont manufacturing capabilities. The expansion will add 50 jobs and a new building with 285,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The new jobs will have an average annual wage of $48,422, higher than the Catawba County average annual wage of $43,920.

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO