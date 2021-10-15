CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ to Feature ‘MacGyver’ Alum in Guest Starring Role

By Leanne Stahulak
 10 days ago
“NCIS: Los Angeles” fans can expect to see a wonderful guest star on an upcoming episode of the show who you may also recognize from “MacGyver.”

Sandrine Holt may not have starred in the 1985 classic TV series, but she did star in the 2016 reboot of the show. Now, Holt will make her debut on “NCIS: Los Angeles” as Laura Song, according to TV blogger Cartermatt.

CBS confirmed the guest appearance in a press release for Season 13 Episode 5, which airs on Nov. 7. In addition to the synopsis, the release also lists the regular cast members and guest cast. Holt is listed on the latter, though CBS doesn’t reveal any more information about her character.

Still, it’ll be interesting to see what Holt does with the role. She’s no stranger to crime procedurals, having starred in “Law & Order: SVU,” “24,” “FBI,” “House of Cards,” and “CSI: Miami.”

Plus, Cartermatt provided an interesting fact about Holt belonging to both “MacGyver” and “NCIS”: The shows take place in the same universe! The fact is confirmed by this TV Insider article, which details how six CBS show all crossover with one another.

Specifically, “NCIS: Los Angeles” crosses over with “Hawaii Five-O” at one point. And “Hawaii Five-O” crosses over with the new “MacGyver” show at a different point. So, theoretically, all those shows take place in the same universe.

Can’t wait to see Sandrine Holt on Nov. 7? Check out the synopsis for the new episode below.

“‘Divided We Fall’ – When an NCIS mission to protect a compromised undercover agent goes completely sideways, the agents are individually interrogated to find out what really happened. Also, Kilbride must make a difficult decision, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on-demand on Paramount+.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Gerald McRaney ‘Corrects the Record’ on Veterans in TV and Film

Speaking of Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride, actor Gerald McRaney recently stopped by

“The Talk” to discuss his extensive career in entertainment.

The hosts asked the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star about his representation of military service members in previous shows from the 1970s and 1980s.

“It’s interesting. On ‘Simon& Simon,’ I chose to make Rick a former Marine,” McRaney said. “And then on ‘Major Dad,’ of course, I brought that full circle. Back in the 70s, a lot of the shows on TV, if they portrayed veterans, it was always the crazed Vietnam veteran who’s in trouble with the law.”

He continued, “And because I had family and friends who were military people, when I got my chance, I wanted to sort of correct the record there that these guys are not crazy and they’re not superheroes. They’re our neighbors. And they’re our families.”

See the full conversation for yourself in the video below.

