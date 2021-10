Looking good, mama! Chrisley Knows Best star Julie Chrisley had an impressive weight loss over the years, and she looks more confident than ever in transformation photos. The reality star has previously opened up about dropping 20 pounds as an ambassador for Nutrisystem. While she enjoys doing pilates as exercise, the biggest change to Julie’s lifestyle is she “[modifies] and [makes] better choices” when it comes to her diet.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 13 DAYS AGO