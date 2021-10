Through four games of the 2021 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is looking like the player the franchise drafted him to be once again. Elliott has lost significant weight and is posting strong numbers out of the backfield once again. On his weekly 105.3 The Fan appearance on Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that there is, “no question,” Elliott is being rewarded for his work in the offseason.

NFL ・ 20 DAYS AGO