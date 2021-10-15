CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Thoughts Leading Up to Game Two

hockeybuzz.com
 10 days ago

The Oilers won their first game and while they were in early season form, they managed to bring the anxiety of fans to mid-season levels after blowing a 2-0 lead in the third period before winning in the shootout. While that may sound negative, let me be clear in saying that...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Scattered Thoughts after a blowout Game Three win

The Red Sox got exactly what they were looking for in Game Three of this ALCS against Houston, with a big 12-3 win to give themselves a 2-1 lead in the series. Things are far from over, of course, but Boston has to like where they sit right now. Here are some scattered thoughts after the win.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Zack Kassian
Person
Ryan
Person
Darnell Nurse
bleachernation.com

Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
NHL
chatsports.com

Thoughts From The Tire Barn: Game 1 vs The Seattle Kraken

Welcome to a new feature from us at On The Forecheck! Shaun Smith and I continue our coverage of the Nashville Predators home games this season, and we’re going to provide some extra insight, statistics and media from the game that wouldn’t necessarily be included in our regular post-game recap. Let us know what you think in the comments!
NHL
bardown.com

This video of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond is both hilarious and wholesome

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 1.0 Wrap Up: Oilers give up a two-goal lead in the third period, win 3-2 in the shootout anyway

Just like we drew it up. Final Score: 3-2 Oilers in the shootout. The last time the Edmonton Oilers played a hockey game that mean anything left us all feeling crushed, angry, and ready to walk off a cliff after our boys dropped four straight at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. Needless to say, the vibes around Oil Country were about as bad as they can get and it felt like there was a dark cloud riding along ever since. Thankfully, a new season offers a fresh opportunity to erase those memories and replace them with something a little more fun than the dread and anger that comes with a series sweep. I know I’m biased but I honestly feel like Oilers fans have lived through more than enough heartache in recent memory and that we deserve better than what we’ve got. And frankly, there’s nothing better than the early season Kool-Aid that always goes down smooth as we all dream of better days for our boys and the parties that would come with an extended playoff run. This is the time for those lofty dreams, my friends, and I went into the season opener with plenty of sky-high hopes.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Edmonton Oilers#The Mcdavid Draisaitl#Rnh
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Sums Up His Thoughts On The Browns

Next weekend’s match-up between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns will feature two of the top teams in the NFL this season. With two explosive offenses, the game is shaping up to be a shootout and will be one to watch come Sunday. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is...
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

20 Fantasy Thoughts: Players to target as injuries start to pile up

Tell me hockey’s back without telling me hockey’s back. We’re not even a week into a brand spanking new NHL season, and already, the moaning and groaning has commenced for disgruntled fantasy owners alike. What’s the matter, you ask? Well, there’s the whole Jack Eichel saga, will it ever end?...
NHL
Blazer's Edge

Jacked Ramsays Post Game Show: Preseason Thoughts & Looking to Opening Night

The Trail Blazers finish 0-4 for the 2021-22 preseason and head into the regular season with perhaps more questions than they went into preseason with. Hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague will break down tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors and the overall themes from the preseason overall. Less...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeybuzz.com

Game Four: Oilers @ Coyotes - Room For Improvement

Edmonton won an exciting and infuriating game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday evening. On the offensive side of things the Oilers had dominating performances from their top line of Draisaitl, McDavid, and Pulujarvi but also a very strong showing from the third line of Foegele, Ryan, and Kassian with Zack Kassian notching two goals. This third line is the most complete third line with a clearly defined role that I can remember seeing for Edmonton.
NHL
NHL

Buchnevich suspended for two games

NEW YORK - St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich has been suspended for two games for head-butting Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse during NHL Game No. 38 in Arizona on Monday, Oct. 18, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 18:53 of the...
NHL
Houston Press

Grand Slammed Again: Four Thoughts on Astros ALCS Game 3

The Astros were crushed for a second straight game in the ALCS 12-3, which included a third early-inning grand slam by the Red Sox. For a fourth straight game, a Houston starter could not eat up any innings. Jose Urquidy made it fewer than three innings. The Red Sox starter in Game 3 pitched more innings than the entire threesome of Astros starters in all three ALCS games.
MLB
hockeybuzz.com

Game 3: Devils Vs. Capitals

Tonight's game will be a big test for the young New Jersey Devils as they are battling the injury bug. Scott Wedgewood gets the call in net as Jonathan Bernier is listed day-to-day nursing a nagging injury from preseason. Nico Daws will be backing him up. Mackenzie Blackwood is improving along with Ty Smith and won't be playing tonight.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Doughty and Kopitar starting strong but Kings need others to produce

The Los Angeles Kings have picked up just a single win in their first three games of the season. Following a blowout win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Kings fell in a close game against the Minnesota Wild 3-2, before losing 2-1 to the Nashville Predators in a bit more of a disappointing outing.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy