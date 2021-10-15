CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Killer of 4-year-old boy in 1993 reportedly granted parole

By Sarah Dewberry
WCPO
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Smith, the then-13-year-old convicted of murdering a 4-year-old in 1993, has reportedly been granted parole. According to WHAM and...

