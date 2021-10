KEARNEY TOWNSHIP, MI -- A K-9 with the Antrim County Sheriff’s Canine team tracked down a suspect wanted for an alleged assault Wednesday night. According to the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home where the assault occurred during the evening hours. While investigating the incident, police determined the 42-year-old suspect had fled the scene and was no longer at the home. However, further information was received that led deputies to believe the suspect had returned to the house and was hiding.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO