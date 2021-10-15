CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet & Spicy: Megan Thee Stallion Tries Her New Popeyes Hottie Sauce With Her BFFs In Mukbang Video

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

What can’t she do? Megan Thee Stallion is taking over the restaurant business as the newest Popeyes franchise owner and business partner. The Houston rapper celebrated the launch of her new business by debuting a special hottie sauce now featured at the fast food chicken restaurant. In true hottie fashion, the Grammy award-winning artist followed up the announcement, dropping a mukbang on her YouTube channel.

The new endorsement comes shortly after her recent Nike collaboration. Though the two are vastly different, Megan is certainly not missing out on any checks that align with her brand. A host of celebrities have taken the food partnership route like Travis Scott and Saweetie collaborating with McDonald’s to create their own special meals and merchandise. Megan chose a different route, pairing her love for food with a fast food spot that hasn’t been represented by a superstar like herself.

Not only does Megan Thee Stallion have her specially crafted hottie sauce but she has a limited-edition collection of co-branded merchandise with Popeyes. The first collection of Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merchandise entitled, Thee Heat, will include bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers, and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys. She even took up a notch by literally franchising the restaurant.

Popeyes and Megan will also be making a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, whose mission is to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community.

Megan Thee Stallion shares some Popeyes and hottie sauce with her best friends Kellon and Coochie in this special mukbang. The three describe the sauce as sweet and spicy like Megan herself. They share a table of tenders, sandwiches and biscuits drenched in sauce. Be sure to snag your hands on some hottie sauce and tell us how you like it in the comments.

Take a look at Megan’s Popeyes mukbang below.

