CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

This Is Where CBD Oil Actually Comes From

By Catherine Caruso
Health Digest
Health Digest
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, but what even is it and where does it come...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
irvineweekly.com

What Are Some Common Misconceptions About CBD Oil?

This article was originally published on Use CBD For Pain. To view the original article, click here. These days, millions of people in the US are using a wide range of CBD products to manage their health problems, including skin diseases, epilepsy, anxiety, arthritis, insomnia, migraines, etc. The numerous therapeutic properties that CBD possesses make it very popular among people.
PHARMACEUTICALS
irvineweekly.com

How Is CBD Oil Useful for Treating Joint Pain?

This article was originally published on CBD Hemp and Oils. To view the original article, click here. Joint pain is a condition that affects millions of people across the globe. Usually, joint pain is treated with the help of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and opioid painkillers. But many people do not prefer them because they produce unwanted side effects on long-term usage. One of the alternative options is hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) because of its anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. The purpose of this article is to look at using CBD oil for joint pain.
HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

Can You Use CBD Oil for Treating Seizures?

This article was originally published on CBD Extractions. To view the original article, click here. Cannabidiol (CBD) is gaining popularity among users due to its potential health benefits. Cannabidiol can be useful for treating neurological issues like seizures and the symptoms of neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s. Some of the potential causes of seizures are epilepsy, sleep deprivation, brain infections, traumatic brain injury, electrolyte imbalance, and drug overuse. In this article, we will investigate how CBD oil can help with treating seizures.
HEALTH
Popular Science

9 strongest CBD oils

Everyone is talking about the benefits of CBD oil these days, from your grandmother to your neighbor, but not all CBD oils are created equal. If you are looking for the best CBD oil for your ailments, you need to know that there are many different strengths and types of products on the market. It’s best to use our list of the 9 strongest CBD oils to determine which brand is right for you.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbd Oil#Oil Products#Oil Can#Mental Health#Chronic Pain#Brazilian
Discover Mag

Hemp vs CBD Oil: Explanation and 4 Best CBD Products

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Over the last few years, CBD oil has become one of the most popular natural remedies on the market. Those who use the cannabinoid say that it offers a wide range of benefits, including pain relief, better sleep, lowered stress and anxiety, and even clearer skin. The best part is that CBD is non-intoxicating and doesn’t cause a high.
PHARMACEUTICALS
chartattack.com

Why Do So Many People Take CBD Oil?

The cannabis industry represents one of the biggest trends in recent years, especially when it comes to CBD oil. Most people will think about THC, which is causing the popular effects of cannabis, and that is the main reason why it is still illegal in so many countries. On the other hand, this oil represents a less potent substance, and many studies claim how the intake of this ingredient can have many health benefits.
PHARMACEUTICALS
lastheplace.com

Is CBD Oil a Good Choice for You?

These days, more and more people are considering using CBD products to help them with a wide range of issues including improvements in health, mental wellbeing, and life quality. These products have become increasingly popular and far more accessible over recent years, and the great press and extensive research that has been carried out into CBD have helped to make it a trusted and popular solution among many people to help with them in all sorts of ways.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Marijuana And Covid: The Dangerous Connection

There are all kinds of reports regarding new breakthrough covid cases, and this time; experts are bringing in the heavy artillery as a subject – smoking pot. Check out the latest reports about the issue. Smoking marijuana and covid. It’s been just revealed that heavy marijuana users who are also...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Charlotte Stories

CBD Oil and How to Use it Safely: 3 Science-Backed Benefits

At large, whenever it comes to science-backed benefits with the medicinal qualities of CBD oil combined with how to use it safely, a number of things and impeding questions arise and beg the universal question, albeit the FDA’s rigid standpoint keeps consumers safe, there are thousands of articles online and real CBD user testimonies.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healthcanal.com

How To Use CBD Oil For Sleep 2021: Does It Work For Insomnia?

CBD is already cherished by many as a source of homeopathic pain relief and for reducing anxiety. Its ability to promote better sleep, however, often falls by the wayside. The research suggests that CBD might be just as effective as other traditional sleep aids, natural or prescribed, all without the terrible side effects associated with traditional over-the-counters.
HEALTH
ocmomblog.com

Have You Heard About The Natural Treatment That Is CBD Oil

When you hear the word “weed,” what’s the first thing that springs to mind? It’s fine to believe it’s a harmful substance like any other. It’s also OK to assume that it doesn’t have the same negative effects on the body as heroin or cocaine. The globe is split among those who support legalization and those who oppose it. You may legally stroll along the street while smoking marijuana in several places.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ScienceAlert

Cannabis Products Really May Have an Antidepressant Effect, Small Study Hints

For mental health disorders like anxiety and depression, having plenty of options for treatment is incredibly important. While antidepressants and anti-anxiety medication have been literal lifesavers for many people throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, for a smaller subset the treatments don't always work, or can cause substantial side effects. This is why "an increasing number of people struggling with anxiety and/or depression are trying cannabis products for symptom management," explains a new study, led by Medical University of South Carolina neuroscientist Erin Martin. Results from past studies on cannabis and depression have been mixed. For example, back in 2019 we reported on a study that linked...
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefreshtoast.com

3 Differences Between Vaping Marijuana And Smoking It

Any cannabis consumer hoping to catch a stronger buzz without increasing the amount they spend should look into vaping weed instead of smoking it the old fashioned way. One of the best aspects of consuming cannabis in 2021 is the fact that there are so many more consumption methods to choose from than there were several years ago. While stoners in the past may have been restricted to bowls and blunts, nowadays cannabis can be enjoyed using all types of elaborate bongs, pipes and vaporizers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take These Supplements

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
553
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy