10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon

By Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders
HelloBeautiful
 10 days ago
Source: Johnny Nunez/Prince Williams/Prince Williams/George Napolitano / Johnny Nunez/Prince Williams/Prince Williams/George Napolitano

If you’ve been a day one Keyshia Cole fan, you’ve watched her hair go through an array of colors, styles and lengths that often coordinated with each different phase of her musical career.

There’s the early I Shoulda Cheated Keyshia, whose blonde and auburn locks had us running to the beauty supply store so we could collectively leave our man with two-toned (for the times) hair. Then there’s Let it Go Keyshia, who traded in her long tresses for a strawberry blonde cut that transitioned into a black Heaven Sent cut she carried into her next album A Different Me. Her orange-y brown tresses made a return for her 2010 project Calling All Hearts before she debuted an ombre black and blonde do on the cover art for her album Woman To Woman.

But her looks are just limited to her albums. Sis gave us performance and red carpet looks along the way. This coming weekend, Keyshia will face off against Ashanti in a highly anticipated Verzus battle that will take us a nostalgic trip down memory lane and we’re ready to see what style she’ll break out for the main event. In honor of her 40th birthday we’re taking a look back at her hair transformations through the years.

1. Keyshia Cole’s Hair In 2004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07borf_0cSYq2PO00

When Keyshia Cole first emerged on the scene, in 2004, freshly cosigned by Kanye West on the R&B bop “I Changed My Mind,” she was rocking an auburn mullet of sorts. Her two-toned blonde and auburn look became synonymous with her early works.

2. Keyshia Cole’s Hair In 2005

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCKCE_0cSYq2PO00

After two years of grinding Keyshia, gave her real hair a break and debuted this wig with her signature two-tone tresses. She also switched up her style rocking bangs in the video for her most popular song “Love.”

3. Keyshia Cole’s Hair In 2008

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3fLO_0cSYq2PO00

Keyshia debuted this blonde cut in the visuals for her Missy and Lil’ Kim assisted jam “Let It Go,” proving that letting go of old hairstyles can make way for fabulous new do’s.

4. Keyshia Cole’s Hair In 2008

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuLnQ_0cSYq2PO00

Two different colors in one year kept this bold cut a lewk. After rocking a platinum blonde style to promote her album A Different Me, she switched it up for the final press round giving us this demur Keyshia Cole look that was right in-line with her rising career.

5. Keyshia Cole’s Hair In 2009

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOKLU_0cSYq2PO00

After staying away from the blonde hues, Keyshia saw major growth and was able to pull her short hair into a bun, which she wore to the 2009 Grammy Awards where she was nominated for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her feel good song “Heaven Sent.”

6. Keyshia Cole’s Hair In 2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19b4Yy_0cSYq2PO00

Keyshia went back to her auburn roots for her forth album Calling All Hearts. She wore this pompadour to the annual Black Girls Rock celebration.

7. Keyshia Cole’s Hair In 2015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGirK_0cSYq2PO00

Keyshia’s never been shy to experiment with her hair color and rocked this blue look to the 2015 BET Awards. Keyshia may not have dropped new music in 2015, after a porrly performing single in 2014, but she stayed on the scene promoting her third reality show Keyshia Cole: All In.

8. Keyshia Cole’s Hair In 2017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQ3FK_0cSYq2PO00

Coming off her last project, Keyshia felt spiritually aligned and labeled her seventh album 11:11 Reset and a new look to go with her latest drop. She wore this combination of her signature two-toned hair look and lob to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to perform You.

9. Keyshia Cole’s Hair In 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulrFd_0cSYq2PO00

Keyshia Cole found got pregnant with her second child and gave birth in 2019, which she chronicled in her third reality TV show Keyshia Cole: All In. For most of the pregnancy she rocked a black low-to-her head cut that she spiced up with this platinum blonde look she wore to

10. Keyshia Cole’s Hair In 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUDh7_0cSYq2PO00

We’re in a pandemic so appearances are few and far in between, but Keyshia Cole is keeping it chill taking her platinum blonde cut down a few voltages and rocking a sleek and sexy black do and burgundy lip.

