Revolut users can now trade up to $200,000 of crypto per month at no fees. The new policy is part of a larger push by the European giant to attract customers in the U.S. Revolut is a digital bank "super app" that has taken Europe by storm but that's still largely unknown in the United States, where it launched in the spring of 2020. Now, the company is making a push to get noticed stateside with a series of new features—including fee-free crypto trading.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO