Virgin Galactic stock drops 17% as commercial flight timeline pushed to late 2022

Virgin Galactic stock declined by about 13% over the last week (five trading days) and remains down by almost 18% over the last month (21 trading days). This compares to the S&P 500 which was up by almost 2% over the past week. The declines come as the company pushed back the planned start of its full commercial service to Q4 2022, marking a significant delay from the early 2022 timeline investors were expecting. The company says that it needs to make certain enhancements to its spaceplanes in order to make them safer and more robust for the long run. This will delay some key test flights that are required before commercial operations. With this news, Virgin has erased all the gains it saw since its founder Richard Branson flew to space in early July, with the stock now down by over 13% year-to-date.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO