Virgin Galactic stock drops 17% as commercial flight timeline pushed to late 2022

By Collin Krabbe
bizjournals
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic said Thursday that commercial flights are on hold until about a year from now as it shifts its focus toward improvements to its VSS Unity spaceplane. The change in focus will also move the timeline for Virgin Galactic's next test flight — dubbed Unity 23 — further back. The...

www.bizjournals.com

